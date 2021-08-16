Late Cars frontman Ric Ocasek’s art going on display and being sold at Wentworth Gallery locations

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

A collection of artwork created by late Cars frontman Ric Ocasek will go on display starting September 1 exclusively at all nine Wentworth Galleries, which are located in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Ocasek’s pieces also will be available for purchase.

“Art is a way to release tension and to organize my thoughts,” the singer, guitarist and songwriter once explained. “It’s something I do while pondering an outcome. The drawings start with a shape and explode from there.”

Ric’s art was partly influenced and inspired by late pop-art legend Andy Warhol, who directed the music video for The Cars’ 1984 hit “Hello Again.”

Discussing Warhol’s work, Ocasek said that “his stuff I loved not only because it looked amazing, but it was different than everyone else’s and had an idea behind it.”

You can check out examples of Ric’s paintings and drawings at WentworthGallery.com.

“When I saw Ric’s art for the first time, I was struck with the emotion it captured,” notes Wentworth Gallery president Christian O’Mahony. “You can sense a part of Ric in the art. It really gives a snapshot into the mind of an artistic genius. I am honored to showcase and sell his art in my galleries.”

Ocasek died of natural causes on September 15, 2019. He was 75.

Here’s the full list of Wentworth Gallery locations:

Florida

Boca Raton — Town Center Mall, 6000 Glades Rd.

Fort Lauderdale — 819 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Hollywood — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5804 Seminole Way

Georgia

Atlanta — Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Rd. NE

Maryland

Bethesda — Westfield Montgomery Mall, 7101 Democracy Blvd.

New Jersey

Atlantic City — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1000 Boardwalk

Short Hills — The Mall at Short Hills, 1200 Morris Tpke.

Pennsylvania

King of Prussia — King of Prussia Mall, 690 West Dekalb Pike

Virginia

McLean — Tysons Galleria, 1807 U. International Drive

