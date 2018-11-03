‘Late Late Show’ Host James Corden Teams With Barbra Streisand For Some Classic Carpool Karaoke

You have got to see the carpool karaoke with James Corden and Barbra Streisand. The two sing a few of Streisand’s classic hits as she explains that one time she drove into oncoming traffic and she recently had to take the written exam to renew her driver’s license.

“If this is how I go out, I’ll take it. It’s a good way to go out,” Corden joked. “How did he die? Barbra Streisand. At the hands of Barbra Streisand.”

Corden and Streisand continue to talk about her stage fright which kept her from performing for 27 years, her new album, “Walls” and how she called Apple CEO Tim Cook because Siri was pronouncing her name wrong.

Barbra Streisand’s new album “Walls” will be available on Friday, November 2nd but be sure to watch the video just to see Corden and Streisand sing Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Barbra Streisand singing ‘bloody shoes’ is priceless!

If you could do carpool karaoke with any celebrity, who would it be and what would you sing?