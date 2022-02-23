Late Night Taco Truck Jelly Beans Are Out In Time For Easter

Just in time for Easter, Brach’s has released Taco-flavored Jelly Beans.

The “Late Night Taco Truck Jelly Beans” will are available exclusively at Target for $2.99 for 12-ounce bag and come in six flavors, Beef Taco, Salsa, Guacamole, Horchata, Churro and Margarita.

Will you try the Taco Flavored jelly beans? What other flavors would make a good jelly bean?