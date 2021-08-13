Latest episode of ‘Queen The Greatest’ YouTube series focuses on five hits written by guitarist Brian May

Photography by Barry Bowden

The latest episode of Queen‘s weekly YouTube video series Queen The Greatest premiered today, profiling five successful songs that guitarist Brian May has written for the band.

The installment begins by noting that Brian “has contributed some of the band’s most anthemic and best-loved songs,” including “Who Wants to Live Forever,” “Flash,” “The Show Must Go On,” “Keep Yourself Alive,” “Now I’m Here” and “Tie Your Mother Down.”

The first song profiled is 1977’s “We Will Rock You,” followed by 1978’s “Fat Bottomed Girls,” 1980’s “Save Me,” 1985’s “Hammer to Fall” and 1989’s “I Want It All.”

Each segment includes a clip from the music videos that Queen made to accompany the tunes.

“We Will Rock You” peaked at #2 and #4, respectively, on the U.K. and U.S. singles charts, while “Fat Bottomed Girls” reached #11 and #24, respectively. “Save Me” and “Hammer to Fall” landed at #11 and #13, respectively, in the U.K., but failed to chart in the States. As for “I Want It All,” it peaked at #3 in Queen’s home country, while only reaching #50 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Queen The Greatest series previously featured installments profiling songs written by drummer Roger Taylor and bassist John Deacon, while an episode focusing on the compositions of late frontman Freddie Mercury is yet to come.

