Laugh Aid! The WHOLE Thing!

They raised over $300K for struggling comedians during the online charity event on Saturday!

Adam Sandler is lifting spirits through song amid the coronavirus pandemic, and teaming with other comedians to give us laughs when they’re most needed.

Sandler, Whitney Cummings, Ken Jeong and Jim Gaffigan are among the headliners for “Laugh Aid,” a livestreaming event on Saturday (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT) that benefits Comedy Gives Back’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. The show, which airs live on Twitch and on Comedy Central’s YouTube and Facebook pages, will feature the performers in their various quarantine states with a mix of live performances, podcasts and looks at new projects.

During a video appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Thursday, Sandler, 53, performed a humorous tune about healthcare workers and life during quarantine.

