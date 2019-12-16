Lauren Daigle donates funds to help Louisiana music education programs

Garrett Lobaugh

Garrett LobaughLauren Daigle is doing her part to give back this holiday season.

Through her organization The Price Fund, the singer donated $270,000 to multiple Louisiana charities dedicated to bringing music education programs to underserved communities.

Lauren presented the funds this weekend in New Orleans to the Ellis Marsalis Center, Young Audiences of Louisiana, Roots of Music and KID smART

“Thanks to everyone’s generosity, through The Price Fund we were able to give the children of New Orleans much needed funds this weekend,” Lauren shared in a statement.

She added, “Seeing children have hope and a future is something I care so much about. When we surprised these kids, their faces lit up and I knew, we’re doing something good here!”

Lauren established The Price Fund earlier this year, designed to provide care for children and the elderly. The focus of her 2019 has been bringing music back to classrooms.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.