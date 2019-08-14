Lauren Daigle leads nominations for 50th annual GMA Dove Awards

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessLauren Daigle continues to rack up the accolades for her music.

The singer leads the nominees for the 50th annual GMA Dove Awards, honoring outstanding achievements and excellence in Christian music. She scored six nods in categories including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for her crossover hit “You Say,” and Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year for “You Say.”

Voting for the Dove Awards runs from August 21 to August 28. The ceremony will take place on October 15 in Nashville, and is set to air October 20 at 8 p.m. ET on the Trinity Broadcasting Network.

Earlier this month, “You Say” hit number one on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, making it the first song in history to have topped both the publication's AC and Christian Airplay charts.

Earlier this year, "You Say" won the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, and the Top Christian Song award at the Billboard Music Awards.

Last month, Lauren debuted the follow-up single from her Grammy-winning album Look Up Child, “Rescue.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.