Lauren Daigle, Richard Marx, Jewel performing on Facebook Live benefit show April 11

ABC/Eric McCandlessLauren Daigle, Richard Marx, Jewel, Rick Springfield and many more are all performing on an upcoming Facebook Live benefit concert later this month.

Called Human to Human, the 12-hour event will raise money for COVID-19 relief. It starts streaming live at noon ET on Saturday, April 11 and will run through midnight.

Other performers include Matt Nathanson, WALK THE MOON singer Nicholas Petricca and JP Saxe, the Canadian singer who duets with Julia Michaels on the current hit "If the World Was Ending."

Proceeds will benefit PLUS1's COVID-19 Relief Fund and its partners, MusiCares and Sweet Relief. The money raised will go to provide food, medical expenses and vital living expenses to those in the music industry who've been left jobless due to the pandemic.

For more info, visit HumantoHuman.watch.

