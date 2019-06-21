Lauren Daigle says seeing her fan base grow thanks to "You Say" "just fills my heart up"

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessLauren Daigle's tour in support of her Grammy-winning album, Look Up Child, took her to New York's famed Radio City Music Hall Thursday night. Playing world-famous venues is just one example of how her career has exploded over the past year, thanks to her crossover pop hit, "You Say." Lauren says she loves how, nearly six years into her career, people are still discovering her and her music.

"We did some radio promos, and we asked the audience, 'Who's heard of Lauren for the first time because of 'You Say?'" she tells ABC Radio. "And half the audience raised their hands, and that was the best feeling because there's always new ground to cover! There's always more people that haven't heard your songs, and it means the most."

After trying out for American Idol three times but never making it to the finals, Lauren initially scored her first success in 2013 in the Christian music world. She's had great success there, but "You Say" took her to the next level. She says "every single time" she looks out into the crowd, she's overwhelmed at her growing fan base.

"I see the audience get bigger, [and] I'm, like, 'More people are learning about it, more people are hearing the song,'" she gushes. "It just fills my heart up!"



Tonight, Lauren's Look Up Child tour plays Philadelphia. This weekend, she's performing at the Firefly festival in Dover, DE, alongside rappers, alt-rock artist and dance artists. Then in August, she'll play both Chicago's Lollapalooza festival and San Francisco's Outside Lands festival.





