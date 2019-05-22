Lauren Daigle says “sky’s the limit” for her Grammy-winning hit “You Say”

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessAfter dominating the Christian music world, Lauren Daigle's Grammy-winning single "You Say" has become her first-ever pop hit. It was released last July but shows no sign of slowing down, and Lauren says she still can't believe its success.

“I think I'm like, 'Where is the limit?’ Like, the sky's the limit, that's what it feels like,” she tells ABC Radio.

She says sometimes she listens to the song and pretends it’s not hers, just so she can gain a different perspective.

“I just sit there and absorb it and I try to find out what it is that people are connecting to in the song, and every time I do that, I'm just more and more blown away by how people have received it, how they have accepted it and how fast it's spreading,” she says. “I'm super-grateful.”

Lauren will resume her Look Up Child tour on June 20 in New York City and play a variety of tour dates and festival dates throughout the summer.

She also announced Tuesday that she’ll be playing the Eat to the Beat Concert Series, part of the Epcot Food & Wine Festival at Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL, on September 9 and 10.

