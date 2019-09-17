Lauren Daigle sets first-ever headlining arena tour, kicking off in 2020

ABC/Eric McCandless

Following an amazingly successful 2019, "You Say" singer Lauren Daigle is looking ahead to a major career milestone for 2020: Her first ever headlining arena tour.

So far, Lauren's sold out every one of her concerts in support of her Grammy-winning album, Look Up Child, but her new world tour will take things to the next level. The 44-city trek kicks off January 18 in Melbourne, Australia, and gets to North America February 20, starting in Pensacola, FL. The tour will close in Lauren's hometown of Lafayette, LA with a show at the CAJUNDOME on July 18.

“This year has been life-changing,” Lauren says in a statement. "There’s no better feeling than to be able to look out from the stage and see how people have connected with the songs on this album. Our shows feel like one big party of togetherness, and I can’t wait to create a whole new tour for 2020. It’s going to be so much fun!”

Tour tickets go on sale to the general public in the U.S. and Canada on September 20 at 10 a.m. local time via LaurenDaigle.com/tour. American Express Card Members can buy them Tuesday at noon local time. VIP packages, which include a pre-show performance and Q&A with Lauren, plus exclusive merchandise, will also be available.

The Lauren Daigle World Tour will feature an all-new stage production, design and set list -- and of course, "You Say" and her current single, "Rescue." Folk/soul duo JOHNNYSWIM will open select U.S. dates.

Here are Lauren's North American tour dates:

2/20 -- Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

2/21 -- VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

2/22 -- Bojangles’ Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

2/27 -- Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

2/28 -- Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

2/29 -- Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

3/5 -- American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

3/6 -- Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

3/7 -- CenturyLink Center, Bossier City, LA

3/12 -- Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

3/13 -- Ford Center, Evansville, IN

3/14 -- Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington, IL

3/15 -- Huntington Center, Toledo, OH

4/30 -- Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

5/1 -- Berglund Center, Roanoke, VA

5/7 -- State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

5/8 -- Amway Center, Orlando, FL

5/9 -- BB&T Center, Sunrise, FL

5/14 -- CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

5/15 -- Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

5/16 -- Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD

5/28 -- Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

5/29 -- Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, MO

5/30 -- Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

6/18 -- Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL

6/19 -- Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN

6/20 -- Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

6/25 -- Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

6/26 -- Agganis Arena, Boston, MA

6/27 -- XL Center, Hartford, CT

7/1 -- Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, PA

7/2 -- Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

7/3 -- Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

7/9 -- PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

7/10 -- Giant Center, Hershey, PA

7/11 -- Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

7/16 -- Toyota Center, Houston, TX

