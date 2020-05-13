Lauren Daigle to sing national anthem at Louisiana State University virtual graduation

ABC/Eric McCandless

Lauren Daigle will show support for her hometown graduates on Friday.

The Grammy winner will sing the national anthem at Louisiana State University’s virtual graduation ceremony, according to Louisiana daily newspaper, The Advocate.

The so-called “graduation watch party” for the school’s 4,000 graduates will be broadcast on LSU’s Facebook page and is set to start at 10 a.m. Friday.

Lauren is also set to virtually perform her hit song “You Say” on the American Idol season finale on Sunday. She was a former two-time contestant on the show and last season appeared as a celebrity mentor.

