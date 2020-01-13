Lauren Daigle to sing national anthem tonight at NCAA National Championship Game

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessTonight, proud LSU alum and Louisiana native Lauren Daigle will be on hand to cheer on her alma mater as they take on Clemson in the NCAA 2020 football championship game. Not only will she be at the game, which is taking place in New Orleans, she'll also sing the national anthem.

Lauren was booked to sing the anthem months before it was known that the LSU Tigers would be in playoffs, so the fact that her alma mater is involved is a bonus. She wrote on Instagram, "Excited to be home in Louisiana performing the national anthem at the @cfbplayoff National Championship Game! Tune in live at 8PM EST on @espn January 13! #2020NOLA."

Meanwhile, two days ago at a special ceremony, Lauren celebrated the Platinum certification of her Grammy-winning album Look Up Child and the double-Platinum certification of her smash single, "You Say."

She wrote on Instagram, "Last night was a night that I believe I will remember forever...I couldn’t help but think that this is an award for everyone."

She continued, "To those who have listened, thank you! To those who have received, thank you! To those who have worked hard and diligently, thank you! To those who have shared a story or a moment, thank you! There are so many things I could say, but right now I’m left with nothing but unrelenting gratitude."

