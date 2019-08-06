Lauren Daigle's "You Say" hits number one on "Billboard's" Adult Contemporary chart

ABC/Image Group LALauren Daigle’s “You Say” is officially a number one crossover hit.

The Grammy-winning song has hit number one on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, making it the first song in history to have topped both the publication's AC and Christian Airplay charts. The ballad has already spent seventeen weeks at #1 on the Christian Airplay chart.

“You Say” also knocks Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” out of the #1 spot on the chart. It currently holds the record for the longest reign on top of the AC chart: 33 weeks.

“I’m really happy that so many people are connecting with 'You Say,'" Lauren says in a statement. "Seeing the reaction live and having our fans singing along to every word - there’s a sense of community that the song inspires at our shows. I couldn’t be happier about that. There’s no better feeling.”

Last month, Lauren released her follow-up single, “Rescue,” and today has released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the official music video. She played Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend.

