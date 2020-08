Don’t look for Laurence Fishburne to return to The Matrix 4 as Neo and Trinity’s mentor, Morpheus. It’s not because Fishburne didn’t want to return, he wasn’t asked to return. Fishburne told New York Magazine, I have not been invited [to return]. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great. Do you The Matrix 4 will be successful with Laurence Fishburne?