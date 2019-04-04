Lauv announces fall dates for his ~how i'm feeling~ world tour

Stefan Kohli

Lauv wants everyone to know how he's feeling. The singer has just announced his ~how i'm feeling~ world tour, set to kick off this fall.

The 19-city trek debuts October 5 in Washington, D.C. and hits a bunch of U.S. cities before heading to Europe on October 25. The tour wraps with shows in New Zealand and Australia, ending in Perth on November 26.

A ticket pre-sale starts April 8 at 10 a.m. local time, using the code HOWIMFEELING.

"So excited for all the new music and the new show for the ~how i’m feeling~ tour...it's gonna be the biggest piece of me there ever was,” Lauv says in a statement.

Earlier this week, Lauv posted a lengthy message to fans in which he described his struggle with “obsessive anxiety and depression.” After seeking treatment, Lauv said he came to a decision about his album.

He revealed that instead of releasing an album in the traditional sense, he’ll be releasing the album song by song as he makes it. He’s calling the whole thing ~how I’m feeling~ and says the first song is coming “really soon.”

That unconventional approach is similar to his first collection of songs, I Met You When I Was 18, which was actually a playlist that he started in October of 2017 and kept adding songs to, until he finally finished in May of 2018 with 17 songs in all. That playlist includes his smash hit "I Like Me Better."

Here are the tour dates:

10/5 -- Washington, DC, The Anthem

10/6 -- Philadelphia, PA, Fillmore

10/7 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues

10/10 -- New York, NY, Terminal 5

10/11 -- New York, NY, Terminal 5

10/13 -- Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre

10/16 -- Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

10/19 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

10/20 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

10/25 -- Berlin, DE, Tempodrom

10/26 -- Cologne, DE, Palladium

10/28 -- Hamburg, DE, Docks

10/30 -- Brussels, BE, Ancienne Belgique

10/31 -- Amsterdam, NL, Paradiso

11/2 -- Paris, FR, Le Trianon

11/4 -- London, UK, O2 Forum Kentish Town

11/20 -- Auckland, NZ, Shed 10

11/22 -- Brisbane, AUS, The Tivoli

11/23 -- Sydney, AUS, Enmore Theatre

11/24 -- Melbourne, AUS, Forum Theatre

11/26 -- Perth, AUS, Astor Theatre

