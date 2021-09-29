‘Law and Order’ Getting 21st Season

NBC is bringing back the courtroom drama Law and Order for its 21st season.

A cast for the new season hasn’t been announced, but Sam Waterson is tops on the list of candidates to come back for the new season.

If you recall, it was in 2010 that the series was surprisingly canceled without any explanation or ending.

Now, creator Dick Wolf has the chance to finish what was never really completed.

What are your top three Law and Order episodes?