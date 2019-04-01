Law & Order: SVU has just surpassed Gunsmoke, a western from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s as the longest running primetime live-action series in U.S. TV history.
Law & Order: SVU was renewed for its record-setting 21st season.
Law & Order went off the air in 2010 after 20 seasons.
Who is your favorite character on SVU?
Law & Order: SVU Is Now Officially TV’s Longest-Running Primetime Live-Action Series
Law & Order: SVU has just surpassed Gunsmoke, a western from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s as the longest running primetime live-action series in U.S. TV history.