Lawmaker arrested for spanking his child

Monday, a California lawmaker was arrested for spanking one of his children.

Dr. Joaquin Arambula represents Fresno in the state’s assembly and admits he physically disciplined his seven-year-old daughter for misbehaving.

The following day he was arrested for willful cruelty on a child after dropping his children off at school.

The 7-year-old allegedly told her teacher what had happened and expressed how she was upset about it, sparking an investigation by Child Protective Services (CPS).

He and his wife confirmed that all three of his daughters were removed from the home by Child Protective Services.

As of Wednesday, CPS and the Department of Social Services declared Arambula and his wife, Elizabeth, fit to bring their three children, ages 3,6 and 7, back home.

The Fresno Bee reports, “Arambula thanked his daughter’s teacher, Fresno police and Child Protective Services for ‘doing their jobs’ and ‘following the process.’