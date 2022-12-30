Lawsuit Accuses Steven Tyler Of Relationship With 16-Year-Old In 1970’s

A woman has filed a lawsuit claiming Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler had an illicit relationship with her when she was a minor.

The alleged relationship dates back to the 1970’s, when plaintiff Julia Holcomb was 16 years old.

She says Tyler convinced her mother to grant him legal guardianship, so that she could live with him. She also claims she was pregnant with Tyler’s son in 1975 but had an abortion at his insistence.

While Tyler is referred to as ‘Doe’ in the lawsuit, Holcomb has frequently mentioned her relationship with Tyler – and Tyler himself referenced it in his 2011 memoir.

The decades-old relationship is eligible for a lawsuit because of a California law that temporarily waives the statue of limitations for cases of child sexual abuse.

(DailyMail)