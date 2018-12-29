Lawsuit Urges Universal Resorts to Put up Warning Signs in Spanish

A family from Guatemala has filed a lawsuit against Universal Resorts for not having warning signs for their rides in any other language but English.

The lawsuit was filed this month after the family lost their father, 38-year-old Jose Calderon Arana, who died inside the park two-years of a heart attack after riding the Skull Island: Reign of Kong” ride.

The family says their father who did not speak English and who had a heart condition felt sick after riding the ride. Arana then sat on a bench as his family went on another ride. When the family came out, they found that Arana had collapsed on the ground and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

While the ride did have a warning sign in English stating that the ride contains “dynamic movements with sudden accelerations, dramatic tilting and jarring actions,” and warned that those who are pregnant or have a heart condition should reconsider riding, the sign was only displayed in English.

The lawsuit claims the resort was negligent by not displaying warning signs in any other language but English when it advertises to and attracts people from all over the world.

The family believes that if the signs were in Spanish, which is the case for many other theme parks, it may have prevented Arana from getting on the ride or would have at least given him a choice.

Lou Pendas who is representing the family says spoke to reporters saying:

“This isn’t a crazy request or expectation. It’s actually quite basic in this day and age,” Pendas said. “You are asking for international travelers. This is a mecca for tourism. This is a very basic thing that should be thought of for the safety of patrons.”

While Universal Resorts said they could not comment on pending litigation and several other parks refused to respond, officials at SeaWorld reported that their signs include disclaimers in Spanish and in Portuguese as well as English.

The family is also suing the park for an alleged delay in getting Arana the help he needed after he collapsed.