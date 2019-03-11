Lawyer for Covington MAGA Kid Plans to Slap Quarter Million Dollar Lawsuit on CNN Today

The Kentucky high school student at the center of a controversial viral video involving a Native American leader plans to sue CNN for

$250-million. Attorney L. Lin Wood told Fox News last night that Nick Sandmann will sue CNN for what the lawyer called “vicious” and “direct attacks” following January’s face-to-face encounter on the National Mall. He claimed direct attacks by CNN against the Covington Catholic student were probably more vicious than those of The Washington Post, which is also being sued to 250-million. Wood said he’ll file the lawsuit by tomorrow at the latest.