LAWYER: Kavanaugh accuser willing to testify before Congress

Monday, a lawyer for a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault at a high school party says her client is willing to tell her story publicly to the Senate panel considering his nomination.

Additionally, her attorney said the woman considers Kavanaugh’s actions “attempted rape.”

Attorney Deborah Katz represents Christine Blasey Ford, who identified herself as the initially anonymous woman that wrote a letter to her California congresswoman alleging Kavanaugh drunkenly groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party when they were teenagers in the 1980s’.

Katz told ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ that the accuser is “willing to cooperate” with investigators and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The lawyer confirmed Ford is, in fact, a Democrat but says the move isn’t politically motivated.

Kavanaugh has “categorically” denied the allegations, a denial repeated Monday by the White House.

