Lay’s Chips That Taste Like Doritos? They’re Here!

We heard these were coming a few months ago, and now they’re here. Frito-Lay just debuted a new line of potato chips that taste like OTHER chips and snacks.

The three flavors are Cool Ranch Doritos potato chips . . . Cheetos potato chips . . . and chips that taste like Funyuns. So if you think those snacks would be better in potato chip form, get excited.

It’s not clear how many stores have them, but Target.com has all three. And they’re a limited time only thing, so they might only be around for summer.