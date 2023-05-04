Lay’s Introduces Sandwich Chips

Lay’s is introducing three new sandwich-inspired potato chip flavors.

Lay’s BLT Sandwich chips combine the flavors of smoky bacon and tomato in a savory, crisp spin on one of America’s most beloved sandwiches.

Lay’s Wavy Cuban Sandwich chips use the traditional flavors of pork and cheddar cheese in a fresh take on this classic sandwich.

Baked Lay’s Buffalo Chicken Sandwich chips are the first limited time offering ever for Baked Lay’s and delivers flavors of cheese and zesty buffalo sauce.

All three new classic sandwich-inspired flavors can be found at retailers nationwide now for a limited time.

What sandwich would make a good chip?