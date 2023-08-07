Lay’s Is Finally Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor

For the third year, Lay’s has announced they are bringing back the fan-favorite Flavor Swap lineup, along with a brand-new flavor, ‘Lay’s Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed.’ The company says, “Lay’s is reviving the popular seasoning in a fusion between Lay’s Kettle Cooked and Ruffles in a chip that offers a tangy, savory, and sweet flavor experience all in one bite.” In addition to the Lay’s Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed flavor, they is bringing back other popular Lay’s Flavor Swap options, featuring Lay’s Cheetos Cheese flavored, Lay’s Doritos Cool Ranch and Lay’s Wavy Funyuns. The new flavors will be available this month for a limited time. What is your favorite Chip flavor?

