You may soon be able to enjoy your favorite potato chip in liquid form. Lay’s has announced that is releasing its own Potato Vodka. There are no gimmicky flavors, either-just a simple, 80-proof vodka. The drink is on sale now over at Shop.EastsideDistilling.com/LaysVodka for $40 a bottle. Would you drink Lay’s vodka? Do you think it would be any different from your typical bottle of vodka?

To view this content referenced from Instagram, click here.