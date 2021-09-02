News | Tracy St. George

Lead Actor James McAvoy Had No Script?

There’s a pretty unique movie coming out on Peacock in two weeks called “My Son”.  It stars JAMES MCAVOY as a man trying to find his kidnapped son.

What’s unique about it is that James did the whole movie WITHOUT A SCRIPT.  All he had were basic plot details for his character.

Everyone else knew what was going on, though . . . so James had to improvise and react in real time to what was happening around him.

McAvoy says, quote, “I’ve managed to have an experience that no actor gets to have.  I hope we’ll give the audience something really tangible that they can hang on as this thriller rattles along.”

