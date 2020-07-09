Learn drums from Queen of Percussion Sheila E.

PRNewsfoto/MasterClass

If you’re still in lockdown, why not take up an instrument…like the drums? And why not let Queen of Percussion Sheila E. teach you how to play them?

The former Prince collaborator has joined forces with MasterClass to offer the streaming platform’s first-ever drums and percussion class, which is now online. Not only will you learn the basics, but Sheila will also teach how to play solo and as part of a band, how to be a bandleader and how you can train physically to keep the beat.

She’ll also talk about recording with Prince, and will take a deep dive into her signature song “A Love Bizarre.”