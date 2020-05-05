Learn How To Make Rocco’s Tacos Skinny Senorita!

Hope you’re having a super fun, and safe Cinco de Mayo! Want to know how to make the most delish drink in town!? I’ll take TWO!

Skinny Senorita Recipe:

In a Shaker add: 2 oz of Rocco’s Lime Mix and 2 oz of Partida Blanco Tequila

After adding the ingredients into the shaker tin, add ice and shake hard. Then strain into a Coupe Glass and garnish with edible flowers and dehydrated lime.