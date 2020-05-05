Learn How To Make Rocco’s Tacos Skinny Senorita!

Hope you’re having a super fun, and safe Cinco de Mayo!  Want to know how to make the most delish drink in town!?   I’ll take TWO!
Skinny Senorita Recipe:
In a Shaker add: 2 oz of Rocco’s Lime Mix and 2 oz of Partida Blanco Tequila
 
After adding the ingredients into the shaker tin, add ice and shake hard. Then strain into a Coupe Glass and garnish with edible flowers and dehydrated lime.
YOU’RE INVITED: Rocco’s Cinco De Mayo House Party happening Tuesday May 5th!! ⁣
⁣⁣
Cinco Party Box – $65 – Includes:⁣⁣
Antojitos: Guacamole, Salsa & Chips ⁣⁣
Tacos: 12 Tacos⁣⁣
Sides: Yellow Rice & Black Beans⁣⁣
Postres: Churros ⁣⁣
⁣⁣
Upgrade Party Box:⁣⁣
House Margarita 1L – $25⁣⁣
Tradicional Silver Tequila Bottle – $25⁣⁣
*upgrade special only with purchase of cinco party box ⁣⁣
Pre-Order Yours Today at www.RoccosTacos.com⁣⁣ #roccostacos #cincodemayo

SHARE