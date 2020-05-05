Learn How To Make Rocco’s Tacos Skinny Senorita!

Hope you’re having a super fun, and safe Cinco de Mayo! Want to know how to make the most delish drink in town!? I’ll take TWO!
Skinny Senorita Recipe:
In a Shaker add: 2 oz of Rocco’s Lime Mix and 2 oz of Partida Blanco Tequila
After adding the ingredients into the shaker tin, add ice and shake hard. Then strain into a Coupe Glass and garnish with edible flowers and dehydrated lime.
YOU’RE INVITED: Rocco’s Cinco De Mayo House Party happening Tuesday May 5th!!
Cinco Party Box – $65 – Includes:
Antojitos: Guacamole, Salsa & Chips
Tacos: 12 Tacos
Sides: Yellow Rice & Black Beans
Postres: Churros
Upgrade Party Box:
House Margarita 1L – $25
Tradicional Silver Tequila Bottle – $25
*upgrade special only with purchase of cinco party box
