Led Zeppelin Reunion Concert Streaming This Weekend!

This weekend, Zeppelin fans will get a chance to relive the last time Led Zeppelin shared a stage together.

The band will stream its ‘Celebration Day’ reunion concert for free on YouTube for 72 hours starting Saturday, May 30th.

The 2007 show at London’s O2 arena is the last time Zeppelin ever performed together, with John Bonham’s son Jason filling in on drums.

Do you think there’s any chance another Zeppelin reunion happens? Why has Zep been so reluctant to play shows when they could easily make a bajillion dollars?

Here’s one of my faves….what’s yours?