Led Zeppelin is the subject of new photo exhibit opening June 8

Jorgen Angel/Redferns

The legendary rock band Led Zeppelin is the subject of a new exhibition at the Morrison Hotel Gallery, opening Thursday, June 8, in New York and Los Angeles.

The gallery notes that the exhibit “chronicles the band’s exalted rise, widely-storied world tours and rare moments in music history immortalized only in memory and fine art photography.”

Among the photos in the exhibit is one from the band’s first photoshoot ever, along with artwork from their classic 1971 album, Led Zeppelin IV, signed by guitarist Jimmy Page.

Both cities will open their exhibits with an opening night party, “transporting patrons back in time to when rock gods ruled and Zeppelin was king.” Fans interested in attending can RSVP at morrisonhotelgallery.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.