Led Zeppelin reissuing "Immigrant Song" vinyl single; Supreme Court denies hearing "Stairway to Heaven" case

Atlantic/Rhino

Led Zeppelin has announced a special release to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s third album, 1970’s Led Zeppelin III.

The rock legends will reissue the Japanese version of the “Immigrant Song” single as a seven-inch vinyl disc, backed by a recording of the non-album track “Hey, Hey, What Can I Do.” It’ll be released on January 15, 2021, and will be limited to 19,700 copies.

You can pre-order the single starting this Thursday, October 8 at 10 a.m. ET via LedZeppelin.com.

Released on October 5, 1970, Led Zeppelin III saw the English group transition from their established hard rock style to a more acoustic-based sound.

In other Led Zeppelin news, the Supreme Court announced Monday that it has declined to hear the long-running copyright case over the band’s signature song, “Stairway to Heaven.”

The suit, which first began in 2014, alleged that “Stairway” copied the 1968 song “Taurus” by the band Spirit. A 2016 trial ruled that no copyright infringement occurred, and that decision was upheld by an appeals court this past March.

In August of this year, Michael Skidmore, the trustee of late Spirit frontman Randy California‘s estate who first initiated the lawsuit, filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to hear the case. With the Supreme Court’s decision to decline, the appellate court’s ruling will stand.

By Josh Johnson

