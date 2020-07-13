Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page selling signed prints of photos from new book 'Jimmy Page: The Anthology'

Genesis Publications

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page‘s 2019 limited-edition coffee-table book Jimmy Page: The Anthology will get a wide release this October.

In advance of the book’s arrival, Page is making available for purchase select images from the publication as large-format prints.

The book, which is a follow-up to 2010’s Jimmy Page by Jimmy Page, features rare photos from throughout Page’s life, pics of his guitars and stage costumes, personal letters and diary entries, and images of memorabilia items including posters and vinyl discs.

Only 75 numbered and framed copied of each print will be available, each one signed by Page and including a certificate of authenticity. Among the images being sold are photos of Jimmy’s famous 1959 Fender “Dragon” Telecaster and his 1959 Gibson Les Paul “Number One” sunburst guitar.

For The Anthology, the instruments and memorabilia have been specially photographed under Jimmy’s direction. The book is narrated entirely in Page’s own words.

Jimmy Page: The Anthology follows Page’s life, from listening to blues records with his childhood pal Jeff Beck and playing on TV as a teenager with his skiffle band, to his impressive work in the 1960s as a session musician and his stint with The Yardbirds, to his career with Led Zeppelin and his later work with such projects as The Firm, Coverdale & Page and Page & Plant. You can check out a video trailer for the book at Vimeo.com.

To purchase copies of the prints, visit Genesis-Publications.com.

By Matt Friedlander

