Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Heart’s Nancy Wilson & more added to lineups of Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts

Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones and Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson have joined the star-studded lineups of Foo Fighters‘ tribute concerts in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins﻿, taking place in London on September 3 and Los Angeles on September 27.

Jones will be performing at both concerts, while Wilson will take part in the LA event.

Other new additions include Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic, frequent Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin and Queens of the Stone Age collaborator Alain Johannes at both shows, as well as Chic‘s Nile Rodgers and viral kid music prodigy Nandi Bushell at the London concert, and pop star Pink and country/pop singer LeAnn Rimes at the Los Angeles event.

Additionally, Chris Rock will join fellow comedian Dave Chappelle at the London show.

Previously announced performers for both shows include Queen‘s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, The Police‘s Stewart Copeland, Wolfgang Van Halen, Jane’s Addiction‘s Chris Chaney, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, producer Mark Ronson and drummer/producer Omar Hakim.

The LA lineup also includes Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, KISS‘ Gene Simmons, Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith, Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx, Miley Cyrus, Weezer‘s Pat Wilson, The Struts‘ Luke Spiller and Rage Against the Machine‘s Brad Wilk, while The Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde and ex-Oasis singer Liam Gallagher are exclusive to the London bill.

The guests will be “playing the songs that Taylor loved and created, with and alongside his FF brothers Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee,” a press release says.

The London concert takes place at Wembley Stadium, while the LA show will be held at The Kia Forum. For ticket info, visit FooFighters.com.

Ticket proceeds will be donated to charities in the U.S. and U.K. chosen by Hawkins’ family.

