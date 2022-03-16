Lee Majors & Bret Michaels On Guy’s Grocery Games Tonight!

Poison frontman Bret Michaels is headed to Flavortown – making an appearance on Wednesday night’s episode of Guy’s Grocery Games.

Michaels and actor Lee Majors – aka the Six Million Dollar Man – will both make cameos in Guy Fieri’s wild competition show.

Michaels is no stranger to reality TV – past credits include Rock of Love, Celebrity Apprentice, and the Travel Channel series Rock My RV.

The episode will air Wednesday night at 8pm EST on Food Network.

