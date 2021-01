LEGO has always been ahead of the game when it comes to building blocks. Now, they’re looking to bring something more to market to adults. LEGO will be releasing their Botanicals series, giving adults new ways to relieve stress. Two sets to build in the Botanicals series are bonsai trees and flower bouquets, both with multiple ways to build. There will also be exclusive add-ons that fans can purchase online. Did you play with LEGOs as a kid? Do you still use LEGOs?