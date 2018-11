Lego’s aren’t just for kids anymore. The popular block maker has created a toy aimed specifically at stressed-out adults. The Lego Forma line was created to help adults unwind at the end of the day. The 294-piece sets will be ready to ship in Jan. 2019 according to their Indiegogo campaign and will come in three different styles, Koi, Shark, or Splash Koi models. What is the best way to unwind after a long day? Do you think it’s healthy for adults to play with toys/video games?