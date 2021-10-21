Lego’s ‘Home Alone’ house set includes over 4,000 pieces

Lego is offering a new set that will bring out the nostalgia in every ’90s movie fan.

The ‘Home Alone’ house is the new featured set that includes over 4,000 pieces including the bandit-stopping traps.

Alex Storozhuk was the original designer that offered the idea to Lego during one of their ‘idea’ contests.

This new set will be available to purchase just in time for the holiday season on November 1 on Lego’s website or stores.

What was the biggest Lego set you have pieced together and what was it of?