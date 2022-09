In the second elimination of the new season of Dancing with the Stars, a hard decision had to be made.

Eliminate Teresa Giudice or eliminate Cheryl Ladd.

They eliminated Teresa and she is speaking out.

I don’t think Len liked me really so much. I knew Len was not gonna pick me. I knew he was going to pick Cheryl over me.

Who do you think should have been eliminated, Teresa or Cheryl and why?

(UsMagazine)