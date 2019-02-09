Lenny Kravitz Can’t Find True Love

For someone who sings about love often enough, Lenny Kravitz can’t seem to find any. Or at least that’s what the rocker claims.
Speaking to People recently, the multiple Grammy award winner says he’s ready to find true love but it’s been difficult, blaming his art as the reason.
Kravitz also opens up in the interview about past relationships, including his marriage and separation with Lisa Bonet.
“I’m at a place now where I’ve been through so many relationships, and I haven’t been good at it all the time, at all. I’ve had a lot to learn, but I feel like I’m at a place where I’m really ready for that…Things come to you when you’re ready, I believe,” Kravitz tells the magazine.
Have you ever been in a place where finding true love was difficult? How did you eventually discover it?

 

