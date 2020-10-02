Lenny Kravitz explains his healthy relationship with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet and her husband Jason Momoa

For years, many have wondered how Lenny Kravitz has maintained a healthy relationship with his ex-wife and actress Lisa Bonet and her now-husband, Jason Momoa.

Kravitz and Bonet married in 1987 and divorced in 1993 when their daughter, actress and model Zoë Kravitz, was four years old.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Kravitz told Men’s Health magazine. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right?”

Kravitz said his now 31-year-old daughter had grown up to become “the most real person I know.”

“Just having two parents who were known in the world. The comparisons. She didn’t let any of that hinder her in any way,” he continued.

Kravitz will share more personal stories about their relationship in his upcoming book, Let Love Rule: A Memoir, named after his 1989 debut album. Kravitz credited Bonet, who co-wrote two songs on the album, for helping him to realize what fans needed from him, musically.

“The voice I was looking for, the name, the image, was already there,” he says. “It was the first time I’d opened up like that and had known love like that, and freedom. And watching her do what she did, how she maneuvered, in her artistic life — it was that last thing I needed, on this road.”

Let Love Rule: A Memoir is out October 6.

By Rachel George

