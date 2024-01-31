Music News

By sunny1079 |

Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie to present at the Grammy Awards

M Grammys2024 111023 0 0
CBS/Recording Academy

Lenny Kravitz and Lionel Richie have been announced as presenters at Sunday’s 66th annual Grammy Awards.

The night’s other presenters include Oprah WinfreyChristina AguileraMeryl StreepMark RonsonSamara JoyMaluma and Taylor Tomlinson, as well as “other surprise guests.”

And that’s just the beginning of the A-list talent scheduled for the event. Performers include Billy JoelU2Joni Mitchell and Billie Eilish.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are happening Sunday in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.