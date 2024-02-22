News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

Lenny Kravitz Lists Farmhouse On Airbnb!

Lenny Kravitz is making his luxury farmhouse, which is located just outside of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, available on Airbnb.

The property, which is valued at $244 million, is available to rent for a daily rate of $3,655.

The mansion includes a transparent piano that belonged to Ingmar Bergman and an armchair that was once owned by Andy Warhol.

The master suite also has a copper bathtub right next to the bed.

The farm has a pond, soccer field, swimming pool, studio, complete gym, massage room and a BBQ area. The property also produces fruit and vegetables from its surrounding gardens.

