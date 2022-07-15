Lenny Kravitz Named Most Beautiful Vegan

Musicians Lenny Kravitz and Anitta are this year’s Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities.

The annual PETA award goes out to celebrities whose lifestyles inspire others to try veganism, which PETA states “Saves the lives of nearly 200 animals a year; reduces their risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer; and dramatically shrinks their carbon footprint. PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegans of 2022 are showing the world what it means to thrive on planet-protecting, plant-powered meals.”

Kravitz grows a variety of different fruits and vegetables in his home gardens and said, “As you can see, I’m vegan and primarily raw. I love to eat as much food as possible, especially in the summer time when you have all those beautiful fruits growing. I’m very careful about what I put into my body and how I take care of my body.”

What do you think of PETA’s choices?