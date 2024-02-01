Lenny Kravitz on his love for Lisa Bonet: “I am what I am because of our experience”

Disney/Randy Holmes

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet have been divorced since 1993, but he says he will always have love for his ex-wife, who’s the mother of his daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz.

“She is part of my life that will never leave my heart and my soul and my spirt,” he tells People. “I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was and everything that came together.”

He adds, “We are both still parts of each other and the love is still beautiful, it’s just a different dynamic.”

Lenny notes that while their relationship isn’t the same as it was when they were married, “the love remains and the love has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life.” He continues, “So we did that … We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but we wanted to have that.”

Speaking of love, when it comes to Zoë and her fiancé, Channing Tatum, Lenny is all on board for their relationship.

“It feels right,” Lenny tells the mag. “I like [Channing] very much.”

He adds that the pair “have something that’s naturally special,” but “they also do the work. They are dedicated. That’s what it’s all about. It’s beautiful to watch.”

