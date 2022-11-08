Lenny Kravitz presented with the Fashion Icon Award by Council of Fashion Designers of America

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Fresh from inducting Lionel Richie into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Lenny Kravitz took the stage Monday night in New York City to accept his own honor. Bradley Cooper presented Kravitz with the Fashion Icon Award at the CDFA Fashion Awards, organized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

According to USA Today, Kravitz said at the event, “What I’ve learned along the way is being yourself is the most important thing you can do. And that you’re going to make mistakes. I certainly have had my fair share of fashion fails, but that’s part of evolving.”

As this year’s Fashion Icon, Kravitz of course made a bold statement with his outfit for the event: He wore a custom look by LaQuan Smith consisting of leather pants, a suit jacket with cutouts and a black ostrich feather boa.

Lenny told Vogue, “I reached out to LaQuan after admiring his work for some time and we met in person just a couple of days ago to vibe out. We had instant chemistry and creativity hit it off right away. I love his vision … the fact that I’m the first to wear creations he has made for men is an honor.”

Smith, meanwhile, said, “Lenny is an icon and has always been a major inspiration to me in both my work and my personal style … I wanted to push the boundaries of menswear with this look and I feel as though this is the start of something greater. This feels like a very iconic moment.”

