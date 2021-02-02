Lenny Kravitz reveals meaningful message behind his upcoming Super Bowl ad

Courtesy of Lenny Kravitz

If you intend to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday, be on the lookout for Lenny Kravitz. The “Fly Away” singer will be starring in a commercial that airs during the Big Game.

Kravitz, speaking with Billboard, explained that his commercial for Anheuser-Busch’s Stella Artois explores the idea of everyone on the planet being billionaires.

The average human heart, he says, beats 2.5 billion times in a lifetime. Kravitz says he wants his commercial to make people think about how they spend every heartbeat.

“This campaign is about investing in each other, using our 2.5 billion heartbeats to spread love, to nurture the relationships in life that are important to us during this time,” said Kravitz, revealing that his commercial has been titled “Heartbeat Billionaire” and highlights his 1991 hit “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over.”

“This [pandemic] has been an opportunity, despite all the drama that’s going on, to really connect with our loved ones and our families, and it’s given us an opportunity to see what is important in life,” he continues. “At the end of the day, it’s how are you going to spend your life? What kind of energy did you put out there into the world?”

“It ain’t over ’til it’s over,” smiled Kravitz. “That also stands for this time. We’re in a time right now, but we will continue. We will get through this.”

The 30 second spot shows the four-time Grammy winner walking up to his drum set to perform “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over,” which turns 30 this year.

From the beats, a colorful world emerges, depicting a montage of animated individuals holding hands, embracing and enjoying the time with those they love most.

The commercial encourages individuals to invest every heartbeat “and not waste the fortune within us.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.