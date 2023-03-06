Lenny Kravitz to perform during ‘In Memoriam’ segment at Sunday’s Oscars

AMPAS/ABC

Lenny Kravitz is the latest artist added to this year’s Oscars telecast. The rocker, who has also dabbled in acting in movies like The Hunger Games, Precious and more, is set to perform during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the show. As of now there’s no word on what song Kravitz will sing.

Kravitz joins previously announced Oscar performers, Rihanna, Diane Warren and Sofia Carson, David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu, and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who’ll each perform one of this year’s Best Original Song nominees.

The 95th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

