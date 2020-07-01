Lenny Kravitz's 'Let Love Rule: A Memoir' out this fall

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz will chronicle his early life in his new book, Let Love Rule: A Memoir, named after his 1989 debut album, Let Love Rule.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning rock star took to Instagram to wish everyone well and to share details about the book, which arrives this fall.

“The book is about the first 25 years of my life, culminating in the release of my first album,” he said in the video. “Those years shaped me and taught me so much about myself and also formed a message of love and unity, that I still believe in still this day. It’s a message I stand for and will live by forever.

Kravtiz added, “I’m looking forward to sharing my journey with you. I hope to see you all out on the road as soon as I can.”

Co-written with songwriter and biographer David Ritz, Let Love Rule: A Memoir will also feature characters inspired by Kravitz’s family, including his parents and his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, “the young actress who becomes his muse.”

According to a press release, “despite his aspirational energy, [Lenny] turns down record deal after record deal, until he finds his true voice…the same voice that is able to declare Let Love Rule to an international audience is the very heart of this story.”

A four-time Grammy winner, as well as an actor, photographer and designer, Kravtiz is still making music with a message and lending his voice to the resistance, such as on his latest album, Raise Vibration.

Let Love Rule: A Memoir is out on October 6.

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.